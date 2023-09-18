BQPrimeNationWeather Forecast: IMD Issues Rainfall Warning For These Districts Of Maharashtra
Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Rainfall Warning For These Districts Of Maharashtra

Light to moderate rainfall activity is expected for the week ending on September 24, with occasional heavy rainfall at few places.

18 Sep 2023, 6:14 PM IST
BQPrime
Mumbai Rain Update: Moderate rainfall expected in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, says IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, shared its weather forecast prediction for the next few days in the area of Maharashtra.

As per the weather department, various districts of Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, South Madhya Maharashtra will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next seven days.

Here is the full weather forecast by IMD

September 19

  • Light to Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa.

  • Light to Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and at isolated places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra.

  • Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.

September 20

  • Light to Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of North Konkan and at many places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa.

  • Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

September 21

  • Light to Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places in the districts of Konkan-Goa. Light rain /thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.

  • Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra.

September 22

  • Light to Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places in the districts of North Konkan and at a few places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa.

  • Light to Moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at few places in the districts of North Madhya, Maharashtra and Marathwada and at isolated places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra.

September 23

  • Light to Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of North Konkan and at many places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa.

  • Light to Moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of North Madhya, Maharashtra and Marathwada and at isolated places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra.

September 24

  • Light to Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa.

  • Light to Moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

