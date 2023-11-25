We Are Confronted With Questions About Ethical Treatments Of AI, Says CJI

"There is a complex interplay between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and personhood where we find ourselves navigating uncharted territories that demand both philosophical reflection and practical considerations." In contemplating the intersection of AI and personhood, "we are confronted with fundamental questions about the ethical treatment of these technologies...." He cited an example of a human robot (Sophia) which was granted citizenship (in Saudi Arabia) and said, "We must reflect on whether all humans who live, breathe and walk are entitled to personhood and citizenship based on their identity." The Chief Justice also stressed: "We must broaden our perspectives. The notion of popular sovereignty, for example, inherently demands the inclusion of pluralism and diversity at its core." In India, he said, affirmative action has been prescribed and even mandated by the Constitution of India in the context of Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, he said.