WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Here's How To Check WB Madhyamik Result

WB Board Class 10 Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared the WBBSE Madhaymik Result 2023 on Friday, May 19 at 10 AM via press conference.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 86.15%. A total of 6,98,627 students had appeared in the board exam this year, out of which 5,65,428 candidates have passed.

The board had confirmed the date and time of the result through an official press note.