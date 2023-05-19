WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Here's How To Check WB Madhyamik Result
WB Board Class 10 Result 2023 will be available on the West Bengal Board official website wbresults.nic.in
WB Board Class 10 Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared the WBBSE Madhaymik Result 2023 on Friday, May 19 at 10 AM via press conference.
This year, the overall pass percentage is 86.15%. A total of 6,98,627 students had appeared in the board exam this year, out of which 5,65,428 candidates have passed.
The board had confirmed the date and time of the result through an official press note.
Students can check the results on the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in and also on wbresults.nic.in.
Bratya Basu, Minister for Education of West Bengal had also tweeted confirming the date and time of the result.
19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE.— Bratya Basu (@basu_bratya) May 10, 2023
How To Check WBBSE 10th Result 2023
Follow these simple steps on the West Bengal website for easy access to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023.
Visit the official site of West Bengal Board at wbresults.nic.in
Click on West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 link on the homepage.
Enter roll number or date of birth and search your results
Click on submit.
Your WB Board Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Check WB Board Class 10 Result 2023 via SMS
With lakhs of students trying to access the WBBSE 10th Result 2023, the website might load slowly. Hence, students have the option to check their WB Board Class 10 Result 2023 through the SMS. Here's how you can access your WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 via SMS.
Open a new message window (SMS) on your phone.
Type WB 10<space>roll number
Send the message to 56070 / 56263
You can also download Exametc app, Madhyamik Results 2023 app from Playstore to check your results on phone.
Schools will get the marksheets and certificates from respective Camp offices of the board on 12 noon from May 19, 2023.
The West Bengal board exams were conducted from February 23 to March 1, 2023 in offline mode. As many as 6.9 lakh students appeared in the High School examinations in 2023.
WBBSE 10th Result 2023 - Rechecking and Revaluation
After the declaration of the main examination results, West Bengal Board conducts re-checking and scrutiny for Class 10 students. If candidates are not happy with their WB Board Class 10 Result 2023, desire to have their answer sheets reviewed for possible errors can access the official website and submit an application to get their WB Board Class 10 Result 2023 rechecked.