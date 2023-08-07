Water Level In Mumbai's Lakes At 81.04% On August 7; Check Full Report Shared By BMC
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 11,72,967 million litre of water till 6 AM on August 7.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 81.04%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Monday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 11,72,967 million litre of water till 6 AM on August 7.
The water levels this year (till date) are still down as compared to the previous year.
Last year, the water level in Mumbai's lakes was at 91.17% on August 7.
In the first week of August, Mumbai witnessed light rains as compared to heavy showers in July that battered the city and its neighbourhood regions.
As per the recent BMC release, water level in Tansa is at 99.58%. Modak Sagar 100% full.
Upper Vaitarna has 63.93% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 96.14% useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 74.28% of its capacity while Vehar and Tulsi are overflowing.
Tulsi, Tansa, Vehar, and Modak Sagar lakes are overflowing since July 20.
Mumbai Lake Levels Till August 7
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 7, 2023
ð°Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today. #MumbaiRains #mybmcupdates pic.twitter.com/1xzgOnbiGK
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am on Monday is:
Mumbai City- 0.34 mm.
Eastern Suburbs- 1.78 mm.
Western Suburbs- 1.79 mm.
According to the IMD forecast on August 7, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad will very likely receive light to moderate rainfall for the rest of the week.
Check IMD's weather forecast for Maharashtra here.