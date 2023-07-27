Water Level In Mumbai's Lakes At 61.58% After Heavy Rainfall On July 26
The water stock in Modak Sagar has risen to 91.49% while Bhatsa is at 52.68%.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 61.58%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday.
The significant rise in the water stock comes after Mumbai and neighbouring districts received intense showers on July 26.
Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
According to the BMC data, at 6 AM on July 27, three of the seven reservoirs are overflowing.
The civic body informed that Vihar Lake started overflowing in the early hours of Wednesday and Tansa Lake started overflowing at 4:35 AM on July 26.
BMC had earlier said that Tulsi Lake has been overflowing since July 20.
Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna recorded 31.51% and 70.79% water stock respectively.
Mumbai Lake Levels On July 27
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.
Mumbai Weather Update
The Indian Meteorological Department (Mumbai) on Wednesday issued an Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning (Red Alert) for Mumbai City & Suburban area till Thursday afternoon.
"In view of this, considering the safety of students as a top priority, the Municipal Commissioner and Administratior Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday for all Municipal, Government and Private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the Mumbai City and Suburbs, on tomorrow Thursday, 27 July 2023," the BMC tweeted.
The civic body requested all citizens to stay alert, stay indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration.
Mumbai Records Its Wettest July Ever
“From July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8.30 am), Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. So today, this record for wettest July has been broken at 2030 (8.30 pm) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far,” the IMD said.
