Water Level In Mumbai's Lakes At 61.58% After Heavy Rainfall On July 26

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 61.58%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

The significant rise in the water stock comes after Mumbai and neighbouring districts received intense showers on July 26.

Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the BMC data, at 6 AM on July 27, three of the seven reservoirs are overflowing.

The civic body informed that Vihar Lake started overflowing in the early hours of Wednesday and Tansa Lake started overflowing at 4:35 AM on July 26.

BMC had earlier said that Tulsi Lake has been overflowing since July 20.

The water stock in Modak Sagar has risen to 91.49% while Bhatsa is at 52.68%.

Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna recorded 31.51% and 70.79% water stock respectively.