Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Touches 80% On August 6; Shows BMC Data
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai has now crossed 80%, according to the BMC
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 80.32%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Sunday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1162451 million litres till 6 AM on August 6.
The water levels of 2023 (till date) are still down by 11% as compared to the previous year. In the first week of August, the intensity of monsoon rains has been far lower as compared to July when heavy showers had battered Mumbai and its neighborhood regions.
The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Upper & Middle Vaitarna. Out of these seven lakes - Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vehar lakes have reached their full capacity.
Mumbai Lake Levels Till August 6
Rainfall actvitity across these regions has eased over the last few days with only short spells of occasional heavy rainfall being recorded.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its five-day forecast released on Friday reported that light rains will continue in the city between Friday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 8.
Mumbai Weather Update
As per BMC, the average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on August 5 to 8 am on August 6 is as follows:
Mumbai City - 1.39 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 4.19 mm.
Western Suburbs - 1.13 mm.
As per the information shared by BMC, only light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai city and its suburbs.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not placed Mumbai, Thane and Palghar under any alert till August 8-9. The low-pressure area has now moved towards Uttar Pradesh which has brought some respite to the regions of Konkan and Maharashtra which were battered by heavy rainfall in the last week of July.