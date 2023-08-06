Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Touches 80% On August 6; Shows BMC Data

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 80.32%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Sunday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1162451 million litres till 6 AM on August 6.

The water levels of 2023 (till date) are still down by 11% as compared to the previous year. In the first week of August, the intensity of monsoon rains has been far lower as compared to July when heavy showers had battered Mumbai and its neighborhood regions.

The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Upper & Middle Vaitarna. Out of these seven lakes - Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vehar lakes have reached their full capacity.