Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 83.42%, IMD Issues Green & Yellow Alert For These Districts
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1207394 million litre of water till 6 AM on August 16.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 83.42%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Wednesday.
The water levels this year (till date) are still down as compared to the previous year.
Last year, the water level in Mumbai's lakes was at 95.42%.
In the first 15 days of August, Mumbai has witnessed only light rains as compared to heavy showers in July that battered the city and its neighbourhood regions.
As per the recent BMC release, water level in Tansa is at 98.73%. Modak Sagar is at 97.16%.
Upper Vaitarna has 70.25% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 96.83% useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 77.58% of its capacity while Tulsi has reached 99.46%. Only Vihar lake is overflowing as of August 16.
Latest Water Level in Mumbai Lakes
Mumbai Rains Update
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Tuesday to 8 am on Wednesday is:
Mumbai City- 0.39 mm.
Eastern Suburbs- 1.75 mm.
Western Suburbs- 0.72 mm.
As per the tweet by BMC, Mumbai city & suburbs will continue to receive light to moderate rain with partly cloudy skies throughout the day.
IMD Weather Forecast
As per the latest forecast shared by IMD on August 15, Mumbai along with its neighbouring districts like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next 5 days till August 19.
Here is the district-level forecast issued by IMD. It has issued a green alert for these districts till August 19.
Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna
Here is the district-level forecast issued by IMD. It has issued a yellow alert for these districts till August 19.
Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Buldhana, Bhandara, Amravati, Nanded, Hingoli.
These districts are very likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places.