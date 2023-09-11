Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears 97%; September Monsoon Spell Brings Good News To Mumbaikars

Water Level in Mumbai Lakes, September 11: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 96.81%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Monday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1401177 million litre of water till 6 AM on September 11.

Mumbai received its first spell of heavy rainfall of the month on September 8 and 9. Mumbai city recorded 65.36 mm and 38.72 mm of rainfall respectively on these two days in September.

Mumbaikars welcomed this fresh spell of rainfall after a torrid spell of dry and hot climate during the initial few days of the month.

Although the rains have subsided in the last couple of days, it has brought some good news with the % of useful content of live water storage nearing 97%. Last year the water levels stood at 98.07% or at 14194949 million litre of water.

As per the recent BMC data, the water level in Modak Sagar is at 99.99%. Upper Vaitarna has 89.32% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 97.27% and Tansa has 98.93% of useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 97.90% of its capacity while Tulsi & Vihar Lakes are overflowing as of September 11.