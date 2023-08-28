Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears 90%; Island City Will Continue To Witness Light To Moderate Rain
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1297452 million litre of water till 6 AM on August 28.
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 89.64%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Monday.
The water levels this year (till date) are still down as compared to the previous year.
Last year, the water level in Mumbai's lakes was at 97.04%.
Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas have witnessed only light to moderate rainfall since the beginning of August. Although rainfall activity is expected to pick up in the last week of August.
As per the recent BMC data, the water level in Tansa is at 99.06%. Modak Sagar is at 99.99%.
Upper Vaitarna has 77.08% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 96.86% useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 87.39% of its capacity while Tulsi & Vihar Lake are overflowing as of August 28.
Here is the summary of water stock in Mumbai lakes from August 1 to August 28
Mumbai Rains Update
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am on Monday is as follows:
Mumbai City - 34.01 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 20.06 mm.
Western Suburbs- 25.25 mm.
As per the tweet by BMC, Mumbai city & suburbs will continue to receive light to moderate spells of rainfall with possible thundershowers.
IMD Weather Forecast
As per the latest forecast shared by IMD on August 27, Mumbai along with its neighbouring districts like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next 4 days till August 31. Major parts of Maharashtra will continue to recieve light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places.