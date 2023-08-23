Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears 85%, Shares BMC; IMD Forecasts Light To Moderate Rain

The water levels this year (till date) are still down as compared to the previous year.

Last year, the water level in Mumbai's lakes was at 97.23%. The water level in these lakes was at 87% in 2021, so comparatively the content of live storage of water has reduced in 2023.

Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas have witnessed only light to moderate rainfall since the beginning of August. Although rainfall activity is expected to pick up in the last week of August.