Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears 85%, Shares BMC; IMD Forecasts Light To Moderate Rain
Mumbai will continue to receive light to moderate showers for the next few days.
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 84.60%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Wednesday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1224461 million litre of water till 6 AM on August 23.
The water levels this year (till date) are still down as compared to the previous year.
Last year, the water level in Mumbai's lakes was at 97.23%. The water level in these lakes was at 87% in 2021, so comparatively the content of live storage of water has reduced in 2023.
Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas have witnessed only light to moderate rainfall since the beginning of August. Although rainfall activity is expected to pick up in the last week of August.
As per the recent BMC data, the water level in Tansa is at 98.77%. Modak Sagar is at 92.13%.
Upper Vaitarna has 73.18% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 97.14% useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 79.86% of its capacity while Tulsi has reached 98.63%. Only Vihar Lake is overflowing as of August 23.
Latest Water Level in Mumbai Lakes
Here is the summary of water stock in Mumbai lakes from August 1 to August 23
Mumbai Rains Update
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Tuesday to 8 am on Wednesday is as follows:
Mumbai City - 11.36 mm.
Eastern Suburbs- 17.76 mm.
Western Suburbs- 14.51 mm.
As per the tweet by BMC, Mumbai city & suburbs will continue to receive light to moderate spells of rainfall with cloudy skies throughout the day.
IMD Weather Forecast
As per the latest forecast shared by IMD on August 22, Mumbai along with its neighbouring districts like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next 4 days till August 26. Manjor parts of Maharashtra will continue to recieve light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places.
Here is the district-level forecast issued by IMD for these top districts. It has issued a green alert for these districts till August 26.
Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nasik and Ahmednagar.