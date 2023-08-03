Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears 80%, Shows BMC Data; These Lakes Continue To Overflow
Three of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbaikars are overflowing as per the civic body report at 6 AM on August 3.
Mumbai Lakes Water Level: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is nearing 80%, according to the data shared by BMC on Thursday, August 3.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1128345 million litres or 77.96% till 6 AM on August 3.
Despite the heavy rainfall which occurred in the second half of July the water levels of 2023 (till date) are still down by 12% as compared to the previous year.
The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, and Middle Vaitarna. Out of these seven - Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vehar lakes continue to overflow, as per the latest data.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Till August 3
source: BMC data
Rainfall across the region has eased over the first few days of August with only short spells of occasional heavy rainfall being recorded.
Mumbai Rains Update
As per BMC, the average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on August 2 to 8 am on August 3 is as follows:
Mumbai City - 1.39 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 2.68 mm.
Western Suburbs - 2.93 mm.
As per the information shared, moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai city and its suburbs. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for August 3 as well, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall over the city in the next 24 hours.
Furthermore, the weather bureau has issued an organge alert predicting very heavy rainfall over these four districts of Maharashtra on August 3
Palghar
Raigad
Thane
Ratnagiri