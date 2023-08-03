Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears 80%, Shows BMC Data; These Lakes Continue To Overflow

Mumbai Lakes Water Level: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is nearing 80%, according to the data shared by BMC on Thursday, August 3.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1128345 million litres or 77.96% till 6 AM on August 3.

Despite the heavy rainfall which occurred in the second half of July the water levels of 2023 (till date) are still down by 12% as compared to the previous year.

The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, and Middle Vaitarna. Out of these seven - Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vehar lakes continue to overflow, as per the latest data.