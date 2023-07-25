Water Level in Mumbai Lakes Crosses 55%; Check Latest Data Shared By BMC
The water stock in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 55.18%. Check details here.
The water stock in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 55.18%, the BMC said on Tuesday.
The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, and Middle Vaitarna.
According to the data shared by the civic body on Twitter, the water level in Modak Sagar is 82.94%. Tulsi Lake started overflowing on July 20.
The water level in Tansa is at 94.27%, while the % of useful water in Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna is at 27.62% and 63.98% respectively.
Water Levels In Mumbai Lakes On July 25
Meanwhile, as per the weather predictions - Mumbai city and the suburban areas are likely to receive to heavy rains on July 25.
Mumbai and neighboring areas have been put on Orange alert on July 25.
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on July 24 to 8 am on July 25 is as follows:
Mumbai City received an average rainfall of 30.81 mm
Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai received an average rainfall of 55.78 mm.
Western Suburbs of Mumbai received an average rainfall of 55.20 mm.