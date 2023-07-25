Water Level in Mumbai Lakes Crosses 55%; Check Latest Data Shared By BMC

The water stock in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 55.18%, the BMC said on Tuesday.

The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to the data shared by the civic body on Twitter, the water level in Modak Sagar is 82.94%. Tulsi Lake started overflowing on July 20.

The water level in Tansa is at 94.27%, while the % of useful water in Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna is at 27.62% and 63.98% respectively.