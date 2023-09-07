Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Expected To Rise As September Monsoon Rains Arrive
Mumbai and its neighboring districts will see increased rainfall activity from September 7 to September 10.
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 90.37%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Thursday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1307923 million litre of water till 6 AM on September 7.
As per the latest weather forecast, Mumbai and its neighboring districts will see increased rainfall activity from September 7 to September 10.
Initially, only moderate rainfall activity is expected with an increase in the coming days. IMD has issued a yellow alert between September 7 and 8 for Thane and Raigad, while in Ratnagiri, a yellow alert has been issued since Monday, stating the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated pockets throughout the week.
Rainfall in Mumbai city is expected to pick up pace by Sunday accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. All these predictions point to a favorable week which can lead to growth in the % of uselful water content in the seven lakes providing water to Mumbai which so far has been below the water levels achieved during the same period last year.
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes Today
Here is the summary of water stock in Mumbai lakes for the last 15 days till September 7.
Mumbai Rains
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Wednesday to 8 am on Thursday is as follows:
Mumbai City - 8.11 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 15.87 mm.
Western Suburbs - 12.45 mm.
As per the tweet by BMC, Mumbai city & suburbs will receive moderate rainfall today.
Monsoon 2023 Update
India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra during the press conference on August 31 has mentioned that September was likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109% of the long-period average of 167.9 mm.
In the weather forecast issued on Wednesday, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Marathwada on 7th September; and over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from 7th-10th September.
Here is the detailed forecast provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai. As per the forecast, the majority of the districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive widespread to fairly widespread rainfall during the next 4-5 days.