Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Expected To Rise As September Monsoon Rains Arrive

Water Level in Mumbai Lakes: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 90.37%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Thursday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1307923 million litre of water till 6 AM on September 7.

As per the latest weather forecast, Mumbai and its neighboring districts will see increased rainfall activity from September 7 to September 10.

Initially, only moderate rainfall activity is expected with an increase in the coming days. IMD has issued a yellow alert between September 7 and 8 for Thane and Raigad, while in Ratnagiri, a yellow alert has been issued since Monday, stating the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated pockets throughout the week.

Rainfall in Mumbai city is expected to pick up pace by Sunday accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. All these predictions point to a favorable week which can lead to growth in the % of uselful water content in the seven lakes providing water to Mumbai which so far has been below the water levels achieved during the same period last year.