Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 99%; Heavy Rainfall & Thundershowers Expected Today

Water Level in Mumbai Lakes, September 28: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 99.02%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Thursday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1433141million litre of water till 6 AM on September 28.

On Wednesday, a sudden short spell of thundershowers along with short spells of isolated heavy rainfall was reported in Mumbai and in many places in the neighbouring district of Thane.

The city witnessed a sudden change in weather late afternoon with moderate rainfall continuing till late evening.

The change in weather brought some good news for Mumbaikars who have been witnessing a hot & humid climate for the past few days. Another encouraging news after the spell of rainfall is that the % of useful content of live water storage has now crossed last years water levels which stood at 98.64% or at 1427720 million litre of water.

As per the recent BMC data, the water level in Modak Sagar is at 99.99%. Upper Vaitarna has 99.36% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 97.51% and Tansa has 99.26% of useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 99.04% of its capacity while Tulsi & Vihar Lakes have reached its full capacity as of September 28.