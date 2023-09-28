Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 99%; Heavy Rainfall & Thundershowers Expected Today
As Southwest Monsoon withdrawal begins, the % of useful water of live water storage is now inching closer to 100% full capacity
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes, September 28: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 99.02%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Thursday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1433141million litre of water till 6 AM on September 28.
On Wednesday, a sudden short spell of thundershowers along with short spells of isolated heavy rainfall was reported in Mumbai and in many places in the neighbouring district of Thane.
The city witnessed a sudden change in weather late afternoon with moderate rainfall continuing till late evening.
The change in weather brought some good news for Mumbaikars who have been witnessing a hot & humid climate for the past few days. Another encouraging news after the spell of rainfall is that the % of useful content of live water storage has now crossed last years water levels which stood at 98.64% or at 1427720 million litre of water.
As per the recent BMC data, the water level in Modak Sagar is at 99.99%. Upper Vaitarna has 99.36% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 97.51% and Tansa has 99.26% of useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 99.04% of its capacity while Tulsi & Vihar Lakes have reached its full capacity as of September 28.
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes Today
Here is the summary of water stock in Mumbai lakes for the last 15 days till September 28.
Mumbai Weather Update
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Wednesday to 8 am on Thursday is as follows:
Mumbai City - 12.17 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 19.18 mm.
Western Suburbs - 28.15 mm.
Mumbai and its suburban areas will continue to receive moderate rain/thundershowers towards evening/night. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai city & its suburbs.
Latest Weather Forecast
In its latest weather forecast issued by IMD, many districts of Maharashtra including Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, and Kolhapur are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at one or two places.
Districts like Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms at isolated places on September28.
See the full weather forecast below.