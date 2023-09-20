Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 98%; Moderate To Isolated Heavy Rainfall Expected For Next Few Days
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes, September 20: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 98.28%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Wednesday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1422522 million litre of water till 6 AM on September 20.
Although the rainfall in the month of September has still been below expectations, it has brought some good news for Mumbaikars with the % of useful content of live water storage crossing 98% and has now reached closer to the water levels in 2022 which was 98.52% or at 1425933 million litre of water.
As per the recent BMC data, the water level in Upper Vaitarna is 95.97%, while Middle Vaitarna has 97.71% and Tansa has 99.06% of useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 98.62% of its capacity while Tulsi, Modak Sagar & Vihar Lakes have reached their full capacity as of September 20.
Water Levels in Mumbai Lake Today
Here is the summary of water stock in Mumbai lakes for the last 15 days till September 20.
Mumbai Weather Update
Mumbai city and its suburban areas including the neighbouring districts of Thane & Palghar continue to receive light to moderate spells of rainfall with isolated heavy spells in some parts. Mumbai city recorded 17.74 mm and 17.1 mm of rainfall in the last two days till 6 am on September 20. The eastern and western suburbs also received 18.84 mm and 12.45 mm of rainfall till 6 am on Wednesday.
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Tuesday to 8 am on Wednesday is as follows:
Mumbai City - 17.74 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 18.84 mm.
Western Suburbs - 12.45 mm.
As per the latest tweet by BMC, Mumbai and its suburban areas will continue to receive occasional light to moderate rainfall on September 20.
