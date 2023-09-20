Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 98%; Moderate To Isolated Heavy Rainfall Expected For Next Few Days

Water Level in Mumbai Lakes, September 20: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 98.28%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Wednesday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1422522 million litre of water till 6 AM on September 20.

Although the rainfall in the month of September has still been below expectations, it has brought some good news for Mumbaikars with the % of useful content of live water storage crossing 98% and has now reached closer to the water levels in 2022 which was 98.52% or at 1425933 million litre of water.

As per the recent BMC data, the water level in Upper Vaitarna is 95.97%, while Middle Vaitarna has 97.71% and Tansa has 99.06% of useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 98.62% of its capacity while Tulsi, Modak Sagar & Vihar Lakes have reached their full capacity as of September 20.