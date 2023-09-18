Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 97%; Island City To Witness Light Intensity Rains For Next Few Days
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1408383 million litre of water as of 6 am on September 18.
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes, September 18: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 97.31%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Monday.
Mumbai city continues to receive light to moderate spells of rainfall with isolated heavy spells in some parts of the city and its neighbourhood areas. Mumbai city recorded 4.54 mm and 3.94 mm of rainfall in the last two days of the week ending on September 17.
Initially, the IMD had predicted of a moderate to heavy rainfall spell during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival but as the low-pressure that had developed over the Konkan belt of Maharashtra has moved away, only light showers are expected in the initial few days of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai.
Although the rain has subsided in the last couple of days, it has brought some good news for Mumbaikars with the % of useful content of live water storage crossing 97%. Last year the water levels stood at 98.52% or at 1425933 million litre of water.
As per the recent BMC data, the water level in Modak Sagar is at 97.92%. Upper Vaitarna has 92.78% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 97.88% and Tansa has 99.70% of useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 97.86% of its capacity while Tulsi & Vihar Lakes have reached its full capacity as of September 18.
Water Levels in Mumbai Lake Today
Here is the summary of water stock in Mumbai lakes for the last 15 days till September 18.
Mumbai Rains Update
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am on Monday is as follows:
Mumbai City - 6.71 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 20.69 mm.
Western Suburbs - 15.78 mm.
As per the latest tweet by BMC, the Eastern suburbs of Mumbai city which consists the localities of Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Kurla, Mulund, Nahur, Powai, Vidyavihar and Vikhroli received 20.69 mm of rainfall on which was 3 times more than the rainfall which the island city received on September 17.
Mumbai and its suburban areas will continue to recieve light to moderate rainfall on September 18.