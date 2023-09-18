Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 97%; Island City To Witness Light Intensity Rains For Next Few Days

Water Level in Mumbai Lakes, September 18: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 97.31%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Monday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1408383 million litre of water till 6 AM on September 18.

Mumbai city continues to receive light to moderate spells of rainfall with isolated heavy spells in some parts of the city and its neighbourhood areas. Mumbai city recorded 4.54 mm and 3.94 mm of rainfall in the last two days of the week ending on September 17.

Initially, the IMD had predicted of a moderate to heavy rainfall spell during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival but as the low-pressure that had developed over the Konkan belt of Maharashtra has moved away, only light showers are expected in the initial few days of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai.

Although the rain has subsided in the last couple of days, it has brought some good news for Mumbaikars with the % of useful content of live water storage crossing 97%. Last year the water levels stood at 98.52% or at 1425933 million litre of water.

As per the recent BMC data, the water level in Modak Sagar is at 97.92%. Upper Vaitarna has 92.78% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 97.88% and Tansa has 99.70% of useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 97.86% of its capacity while Tulsi & Vihar Lakes have reached its full capacity as of September 18.