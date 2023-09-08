Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 93%; Monsoon Rains Pick Up Pace
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1348449 million litre of water till 6 AM on September 8.
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 93.17%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Friday.
As per the recent BMC data, the water level in Modak Sagar is at 94.88%. Upper Vaitarna has 81.45% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 98.59% useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 93.38% of its capacity while Tulsi, Tansa & Vihar Lakes are overflowing as of September 8.
Mumbai Weather Update
On September 7, Mumbai received its first spell of rainfall for the month of September. Mumbaikars welcomed this fresh spell of rainfall after a torrid spell of dry & hot climate during the initial few days of the month.
As per its latest weather forecast, IMD has issued a yellow alert on September 8 for several districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. The weather bureau also stated that Mumbai and its neighbouring districts will see an increased rainfall activity from September 7 to September 10.
A yellow alert had been issued since Monday, stating the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated pockets throughout the week. Rainfall in Mumbai city is expected to pick up pace by Sunday accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The increased rainfall activity points to a favourable week ahead which can lead to an increase in the % of useful water content in the seven lakes providing water to Mumbai which so far has been below the water levels achieved during the same period last year.
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes Today
Here is the summary of water stock in Mumbai lakes for the last 15 days till September 8.
Mumbai Rains
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday is as follows:
Mumbai City - 65.36 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 89.08 mm.
Western Suburbs - 96.69 mm.
As per the latest tweet by BMC, Mumbai city & suburbs will receive moderate to heavy rainfall on September 8.
â¡ï¸à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤¶à¤¹à¤°- à¥¦à¥®.à¥§à¥§ à¤®à¤¿à¤®à¥.
â¡ï¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¤à¤°à¥- à¥§à¥«.à¥®à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤®à¥.
â¡ï¸à¤ªà¤¶à¥à¤à¤¿à¤® à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¤à¤°à¥- à¥§à¥¨.à¥ªà¥« à¤®à¤¿à¤®à¥.
ð¨ï¸The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (06.09.2023), from 8 am to todayâ¦
Monsoon 2023 Update
In the weather forecast issued on September 7, widespread to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from 7th-11th September.
Here is the detailed forecast provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai. As per the forecast, the majority of the districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive widespread to fairly widespread rainfall during the next 3-4 days.