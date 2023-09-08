Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 93%; Monsoon Rains Pick Up Pace

Water Level in Mumbai Lakes: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 93.17%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Friday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1348449 million litre of water till 6 AM on September 8.

As per the recent BMC data, the water level in Modak Sagar is at 94.88%. Upper Vaitarna has 81.45% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 98.59% useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 93.38% of its capacity while Tulsi, Tansa & Vihar Lakes are overflowing as of September 8.