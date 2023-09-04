Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 90%; September Monsoon Rains Expected To Pick Up Pace

Water Level in Mumbai Lakes: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 90.69%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Monday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1312578 million litre of water till 6 AM on September 4.

The water levels this year (till date) are still lower as compared to the previous year.

Last year, the water level in Mumbai's lakes was at 97.2% or 1417217 million litres.

Recently the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while addressing a press conference stated that the monsoon rainfall for August was the lowest in the past 122 years since 1901.

The weather pattern wasn't any different for Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas, which witnessed only light to moderate rainfall in the month of August.