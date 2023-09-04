Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 90%; September Monsoon Rains Expected To Pick Up Pace
As per the latest data by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, water level in Mumbai lakes now stands at 90.69% as on September 4.
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 90.69%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Monday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1312578 million litre of water till 6 AM on September 4.
The water levels this year (till date) are still lower as compared to the previous year.
Last year, the water level in Mumbai's lakes was at 97.2% or 1417217 million litres.
Recently the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while addressing a press conference stated that the monsoon rainfall for August was the lowest in the past 122 years since 1901.
The weather pattern wasn't any different for Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas, which witnessed only light to moderate rainfall in the month of August.
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes
As per the latest BMC data, the water level in Tansa is at 98.37%. Modak Sagar is at 96.52%.
Upper Vaitarna has 78.61% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 95.79% useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 90.07% of its capacity while Tulsi is at 99.66%.
Here is the summary of water stock in Mumbai lakes from August 15 to September 8
Mumbai Rains: Update
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am on Monday is as follows:
Mumbai City - 2.03 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 0.16 mm.
Western Suburbs - 0.51 mm.
As per the tweet by BMC, Mumbai city & suburbs might recieve moderate rainfall today along with the possibility of occasional intense spells at one or two places.
IMD Weather Forecast For Mumbai
India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra during the press conference on August 31 also stated that September was likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109% of the long-period average of 167.9 mm. He also claimed that even if the rainfall in September was to remain on the higher side, the June-September seasonal rainfall average is expected to be below normal for the 2023 season.
In the regional weather forecast issued on Sunday, September 3 - scattered rainfall is expected in Marathwada for the next 4-5 days. Whereas Konkan & Goa may witness widespread to fairly widespread rainfall in many places till September 7.
North & South Madhya Maharashtra will see scattered to isolated spells of rainfall whereas Vidhrabha region may see widespread rainfall activity across many places for the next 4-5 days.
Here is the detailed forecast provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.