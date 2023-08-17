Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 83.45%, Check Latest BMC Data

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 83.45%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Thursday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1207872 million litre of water till 6 AM on August 17.

The water levels this year (till date) are still down as compared to the previous year.

Last year, the water level in Mumbai's lakes was at 96.06%.

In the first 16 days of August, Mumbai has witnessed only light rains as compared to heavy showers in July that battered the city and its neighbourhood regions.