Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 83.44%, Yellow & Green Alert Issued For These Districts In Maharashtra
Last year, the water level in Mumbai's lakes was at 95.90%
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes: The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 83.44%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Friday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1207651 million litre of water till 6 AM on August 18.
The water levels this year (till date) are still down as compared to the previous year.
Last year, the water level in Mumbai's lakes was at 95.90%.
In the first half of August so far, Mumbai has witnessed only light to moderate rainfall as compared to heavy showers in July that battered the city and its neighbourhood regions.
As per the recent BMC release, the water level in Tansa is at 98.24%. Modak Sagar is at 95.89%.
Upper Vaitarna has 70.88% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 96.45% useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 77.85% of its capacity while Tulsi has reached 99.05%. Only Vihar Lake is overflowing as of August 18.
Mumbai Rains Update
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday is:
Mumbai City- 1.93 mm.
Eastern Suburbs- 2.03 mm.
Western Suburbs- 2.76 mm.
As per the tweet by BMC, Mumbai city & suburbs will continue to receive light to moderate spells of rainfall with cloudy skies throughout the day.
IMD Weather Forecast
As per the latest forecast shared by IMD on August 17, Mumbai along with its neighbouring districts like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next 4 days till August 21.
Here is the district-level forecast issued by IMD. It has issued a green alert for these districts till August 21.
Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nasik and Ahmednagar.
These districts are very likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied with occasional thundershowers.
Here is the district-level forecast issued by IMD. It has issued a yellow alert for these districts till August 21.
Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Buldhana, Bhandara, Amravati, Nanded and Hingoli.
These districts are very likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.