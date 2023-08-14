Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 83.01% Today On August 14; Check Lake-wise Report Shared By BMC
Mumbai so far has witnessed only light to moderate rainfall in the month of August.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 83.01%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Monday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1,201,524 million litre of water till 6 AM on August 14.
The water levels this year (till date) are still down as compared to the previous year.
Last year, the water level in Mumbai lakes was at 1361459 million litres or 94.06% on August 14.
In the first two weeks of August, Mumbai has witnessed only light to moderate rains as compared to the heavy showers in July which had led to the increase in the water stock of the lakes supplying water to Mumbai and its neighbourhood regions.
As per the recent BMC release, the water level in Tansa is at 98.93%. Modak Sagar and Tulsi are at 99.61% and 99.46% respectively. Vehar lakes is overflowing whereas Bhatsa is at 76.98%.
Upper Vaitarna has 68.97% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 95.76% useful content levels.
Mumbai Rains Update
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am on Monday, August 14 is:
Mumbai City - 0.75 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 3.59 mm.
Western Suburbs - 2.74 mm.
As per the BMC notification, Mumbai can expect one or two spells of rain with partly cloudy skies.
According to the latest forecast shared by IMD, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad will continue to receive mild to moderate rainfall for the rest of the week. It also mentioned that Monsoon should pick up the pace from early next week.