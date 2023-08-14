Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 83.01% Today On August 14; Check Lake-wise Report Shared By BMC

The water levels this year (till date) are still down as compared to the previous year.

Last year, the water level in Mumbai lakes was at 1361459 million litres or 94.06% on August 14.

In the first two weeks of August, Mumbai has witnessed only light to moderate rains as compared to the heavy showers in July which had led to the increase in the water stock of the lakes supplying water to Mumbai and its neighbourhood regions.

As per the recent BMC release, the water level in Tansa is at 98.93%. Modak Sagar and Tulsi are at 99.61% and 99.46% respectively. Vehar lakes is overflowing whereas Bhatsa is at 76.98%.

Upper Vaitarna has 68.97% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 95.76% useful content levels.