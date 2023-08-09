Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 81.72%; BMC Lifts 10% Water Cut From August 9

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 81.72%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Wednesday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 11,82,815 million litre of water till 6 AM on August 10.

Since the beginning of August, only marginal improvements in water level have been recorded, majorly due to a lack of rainfall activity in the area surrounding the reservoirs.

But there's a good news for all Mumbaikars. BMC has announced that starting from Wednesday, August 9, it will lift the 10% water cut which was applicable for the island city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took this decision based on the abundance availability of water stock in the lakes supplying water to Mumbai city as of July 2023.

The governing civic body of Mumbai has urged the citizens to continue using water wisely.