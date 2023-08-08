Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 81.44% Today On August 8; Check Lake-wise Report Shared By BMC
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 11,78,751 million litre of water till 6 AM on August 8.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now at 81.44%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Tuesday.
The water levels this year (till date) are still down as compared to the previous year.
Last year, the water level in Mumbai lakes was at 1340508 million litres or 92.62% on August 7.
In the first week of August, Mumbai witnessed light to moderate rains as compared to the heavy showers in July that battered the city and its neighbourhood regions.
As per the recent BMC release, water level in Tansa is at 99.75%. Modak Sagar and Tulsi are 100% full.
Upper Vaitarna has 64.56% water stock while Middle Vaitarna has 96.14% useful content levels. Bhatsa has reached 74.85% of its capacity while Vehar and Tulsi are overflowing.
Mumbai Weather Update
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on Monday to 8 am on Tuesday, August 8 is:
Mumbai City - 0.83 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 1.04 mm.
Western Suburbs - 0.07 mm.
According to the latest forecast shared by IMD, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad will very likely receive mild to moderate rainfall for the rest of the week.