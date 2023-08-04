Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 79.25% On August 4; Shows BMC Data

BQPrimeNationWater Level In Mumbai Lakes At 79.25% On August 4; Shows BMC Data
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is slowly nearing 80%, according to the BMC

04 Aug 2023, 10:09 AM IST
BQPrime
Image Source: BQ Prime

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is slowly nearing 80%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Friday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1147086 million litres or 79.25% till 6 AM on August 4.

Despite the heavy rainfall which occurred in the second half of July the water levels of 2023 (till date) are still down by 11% as compared to the previous year.

The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Upper & Middle Vaitarna. Out of these seven lakes - Tulsi and Vehar lakes have reached their full capacity.

Mumbai Lake Levels Till August 4

Rainfall across these regions has eased over the first few days of August with only short spells of occasional heavy rainfall being recorded. IMD had issued a yellow alert for many parts of Mumbai on August 3 and the city did receive short bursts of heavy rainfall during the day.

Mumbai Rains Update

As per BMC, the average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on August 3 to 8 am on August 4 is as follows:

  • Mumbai City - 4.99 mm.

  • Eastern Suburbs - 8.05 mm.

  • Western Suburbs - 6.75 mm.

As per the information shared by BMC, moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai city and its suburbs. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for August 3 which was valid for the next 48 hours, so the city can continue to expect moderate to heavy rainfall with maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30° Celsius & 25° Celsius respectively.

Furthermore, the weather bureau has issued an orange alert predicting very heavy rainfall over these four districts of Maharashtra on August 4 as well.

  • Palghar

  • Raigad

  • Thane

  • Ratnagiri

