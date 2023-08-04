Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 79.25% On August 4; Shows BMC Data

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is slowly nearing 80%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Friday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1147086 million litres or 79.25% till 6 AM on August 4.

Despite the heavy rainfall which occurred in the second half of July the water levels of 2023 (till date) are still down by 11% as compared to the previous year.

The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Upper & Middle Vaitarna. Out of these seven lakes - Tulsi and Vehar lakes have reached their full capacity.