Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 79.25% On August 4; Shows BMC Data
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is slowly nearing 80%, according to the BMC
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is slowly nearing 80%, according to the latest data shared by BMC on Friday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 1147086 million litres or 79.25% till 6 AM on August 4.
Despite the heavy rainfall which occurred in the second half of July the water levels of 2023 (till date) are still down by 11% as compared to the previous year.
The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Upper & Middle Vaitarna. Out of these seven lakes - Tulsi and Vehar lakes have reached their full capacity.
Mumbai Lake Levels Till August 4
Rainfall across these regions has eased over the first few days of August with only short spells of occasional heavy rainfall being recorded. IMD had issued a yellow alert for many parts of Mumbai on August 3 and the city did receive short bursts of heavy rainfall during the day.
Mumbai Rains Update
As per BMC, the average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on August 3 to 8 am on August 4 is as follows:
Mumbai City - 4.99 mm.
Eastern Suburbs - 8.05 mm.
Western Suburbs - 6.75 mm.
As per the information shared by BMC, moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai city and its suburbs. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for August 3 which was valid for the next 48 hours, so the city can continue to expect moderate to heavy rainfall with maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30° Celsius & 25° Celsius respectively.
Furthermore, the weather bureau has issued an orange alert predicting very heavy rainfall over these four districts of Maharashtra on August 4 as well.
Palghar
Raigad
Thane
Ratnagiri