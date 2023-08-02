Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 77.33% On August 2; Tulsi, Modak Sagar, Vehar Still Overflowing

The collective water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai city has now surged to 77.33%, the BMC said on Wednesday.

According to the information shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing on Thursday, July 27 at 10:52 PM. Vehar Lake had also started to overflow on July 26, whereas Tulsi Lake started overflowing on July 20.

Three of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbaikars are overflowing as per the civic body report at 6 AM on August 2.

The water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes was at 76.50% on Tuesday, August 1.

The useful water in Upper Vaitarna is at 55.51% while in Middle Vaitarna, it is at 94.747%. The water level in Bhatsa is at 69.92%.