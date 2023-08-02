Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 77.33% On August 2; Tulsi, Modak Sagar, Vehar Still Overflowing
Three of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbaikars are overflowing as per the civic body report at 6 AM on August 2.
The collective water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai city has now surged to 77.33%, the BMC said on Wednesday.
According to the information shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing on Thursday, July 27 at 10:52 PM. Vehar Lake had also started to overflow on July 26, whereas Tulsi Lake started overflowing on July 20.
The water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes was at 76.50% on Tuesday, August 1.
The useful water in Upper Vaitarna is at 55.51% while in Middle Vaitarna, it is at 94.747%. The water level in Bhatsa is at 69.92%.
Mumbai Lake Levels On August 2
à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²
Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.
Mumbai Rain Update
As per the BMC, the average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on August 1 to 8 am on August 2 is:
Mumbai City- 5.57 mm.
Eastern Suburbs- 6.66 mm.
Western Suburbs- 2.35 mm.
As per the information shared, Mumbai city and its suburbs will receive light to moderate rain today. In some places there will be occasional heavy rains.
The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai and neighboring Thane and Palghar district for August 2, indicating an increase in rainfall activity and possbility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.
à¤à¤¾à¤² (à¥¦à¥§.à¥¦à¥®.à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥©) à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥® à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤ (à¥¦à¥¨.à¥¦à¥®.à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥©) à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥® à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤§à¥à¤¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤¸à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤¸:
â¡ï¸à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤¶à¤¹à¤°- à¥«.à¥«à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤®à¥.
â¡ï¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¤à¤°à¥- à¥¬.à¥¬à¥¬ à¤®à¤¿à¤®à¥.
â¡ï¸à¤ªà¤¶à¥à¤à¤¿à¤® à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¤à¤°à¥- à¥¨.à¥©à¥« à¤®à¤¿à¤®à¥.
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (1.08.2023), from 8 am to today (02.08.2023)