Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 75.54% On July 31; Check Latest Data Shared By BMC
Four out of seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai city are overflowing, as per data shared by the civic body on Monday.
The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) on Monday released an updated report on the water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai.
The collective water stock in these lakes rose to 75.54% at 6 AM on July 31, as per the department's report.
Modak Sagar, Tansa, Tulsi, and Vehar lakes have started overflowing in the past 12 days.
Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing on Thursday at 10:52 PM. As per BMC, both Vihar Lake and Tansa Lake started overflowing on July 26. Tulsi Lake has been overflowing since July 20.
Last year, at the same time, water levels in the lakes was at 88.73%.
The useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is at 51.70% while in Middle Vaitarna, it is at 91.59%. Bhatsa Lake is at 68.28% of its full capacity.
Mumbai Lake Levels On July 31
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 31, 2023
ð°Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today. #MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/4lNPNvzBIW
Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from the seven reservoirs – Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi – located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
Mumbai Weather Forecast
According to an IMD press release dated 30, Mumbai is expected to receive light to moderate rains on July 31 and August 1.
The IMD has issued a 'Yellow' alert for Mumbai predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 2 and August 3.
Meanwhile, the average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 AM on July 30 to 8 AM on July 31 is:
Mumbai City- 02.75 mm.
Eastern Suburbs- 12.43 mm.
Western Suburbs- 10.42 mm.