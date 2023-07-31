Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 75.54% On July 31; Check Latest Data Shared By BMC

The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) on Monday released an updated report on the water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai.

The collective water stock in these lakes rose to 75.54% at 6 AM on July 31, as per the department's report.

Modak Sagar, Tansa, Tulsi, and Vehar lakes have started overflowing in the past 12 days.

Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing on Thursday at 10:52 PM. As per BMC, both Vihar Lake and Tansa Lake started overflowing on July 26. Tulsi Lake has been overflowing since July 20.

Last year, at the same time, water levels in the lakes was at 88.73%.

The useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is at 51.70% while in Middle Vaitarna, it is at 91.59%. Bhatsa Lake is at 68.28% of its full capacity.