Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 68.06% On July 28; Modak Sagar Starts Overflowing

The collective water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai city has surged to 68.06%, the BMC said on Friday.

According to the information shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing on Thursday at 10:52 PM.

Four of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbaikars are overflowing as per the civic body report at 6 AM on July 28.

The water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes was at 61.58% on July 27.

The useful water in Upper Vaitarna is at 42.78% while in Middle Vaitarna, it is at 79.70%. The water level in Bhatsa is at 59.22%.

As per BMC, both Vihar Lake and Tansa Lake started overflowing on July 26. Tulsi Lake has been overflowing since July 20.