Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 68.06% On July 28; Modak Sagar Starts Overflowing
Four of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbaikars are overflowing as per the civic body report at 6 AM on July 28.
The collective water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai city has surged to 68.06%, the BMC said on Friday.
According to the information shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing on Thursday at 10:52 PM.
The water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes was at 61.58% on July 27.
The useful water in Upper Vaitarna is at 42.78% while in Middle Vaitarna, it is at 79.70%. The water level in Bhatsa is at 59.22%.
As per BMC, both Vihar Lake and Tansa Lake started overflowing on July 26. Tulsi Lake has been overflowing since July 20.
Mumbai Lake Levels On July 28
Mumbai Weather Update
As per the BMC, the average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on July 27 to 8 am on July 28 is: Mumbai City- 100.82 mm. Eastern Suburbs- 94.79 mm. Western Suburbs- 129.12 mm.
Heavy rains in Mumbai on Thursday resulted in water-logging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, news agency PTI reported.
The IMD's Mumbai centre had issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting 'heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places'.
For Friday, the IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.
For neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, the weather bureau has issued an 'orange' alert, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy downpour at isolated places
Civic officials told PTI that water-logging was witnessed in Matunga, DN Nagar, Byculla, Trombay, Azad Maidan, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Dahisar, Magathane at 3:30pm, with water being almost half-feet in most of these areas.