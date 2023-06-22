[Watch] PM Narendra Modi Shares Highlights From The Yoga Day Celebration in New York, Calls It Memorable
International Yoga Day was celebrated at the UN Headquarters on June 21.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21 with Yoga enthusiasts at the UN Headquarters. He later took to Twitter to express his admiration for all the participants for their energy and commitment shown during the Yoga Day programme in New York.
The Yoga Day programme which was held in the vicinity of the UN Headquarters in New York City also saw some big names participating in the event.
Here are a few of them:
Csaba Kőrösi (President of the United Nations general Assembly)
Eric Adam (NYC Mayor)
Amina J. Mohammed (Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations)
Richard Gere (Famous Hollywood actor & Advocate for human rights in Tibet)
Vikas Khanna (Michelin Starred Indian Chef Vikas Khanna)
Vala Afshar (Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce)
Colleen Saidman Yee (Yoga Instructor, Owner of Yoga Shanti studios in New York City)
The Yoga Day event turned out to be a huge success and also ended up setting a new Guinness World Record. The Yoga celebration led by PM Modi at the UN headquarters created a record for the participation of people of most nationalities.
Incredible! #YogaDay brought together yoga enthusiasts at the @UN HQ, setting a new Guinness World Record. This is Yoga's unifying power in action, exemplifying âYoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamâ - the world is indeed one family. A milestone moment for the Yoga lovers. pic.twitter.com/8r9RPA2MnY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023
Watch The Highlights Of The International Yoga Day Celebrations in New York
PM Modi shared some memorable highlights of the event showcasing the enthusiasm shared by the Indian community who had come to cheer for him as well as the participants from different nationalities who took part in the event. It also showcases how the participants along with Modi performed different yoga asanas and learned the benefits of yoga.
Later, the noted dignitaries shared their thoughts on Yoga Day and also stressed on how these Yoga initiatives and Yoga, in general, can help unify the world.
Here are memorable highlights from the #YogaDay programme in New York Cityâ¦ pic.twitter.com/roNQMXfmeq— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2023
PM Modi's U.S. Visit Schedule
Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi landed in Washington DC and met the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden, and President Joe Biden at the White House.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also hosted a State Dinner in honour of PM Modi.
#ModiInUS | Pictures of the menu for the State Dinner to be hosted for Prime Minister @narendramodi.— BQ Prime (@bqprime) June 21, 2023
The dishes were displayed at a media preview at the @WhiteHouse.
Read live updates: https://t.co/cO8w6fOvTL
(ð·: @ANI) pic.twitter.com/RnLwDx6Zk3
