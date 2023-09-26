Waheeda Rehman To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Waheeda Rehman, who made her debut 68 years ago and went on to act in cult classics such as 'Pyaasa' and 'Guide', was on Tuesday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema.

"I'm doubly happy because it is Dev Anand's birthday. I think 'taufa unko milna tha, mujhe mil gaya'," Rehman told PTI on the birth centenary of her frequent collaborator.