Vivah Panchami 2022: Date, Time, Significance, Muhurat
Vivah Panchami is being observed today, on November 28. Find out the muhurat, time and significance of this auspicious occasion.
This year, the date of Vivah Panchami is on November 28. The marriage festival of Lord Rama and Mother Sita is lavishly celebrated on this day. It is one of the most significant and revered days in Hinduism. This special day honours the union of Lord Rama and Sita. This holiday is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, according to the Drik Panchang.
It is one of the most important celebrations for followers in Janakpur, which is thought to be the birthplace of the goddess Sita, also known as Janaki or Siya. However, because the conventional Hindu calendar is based on the motion of the Moon, the date varies yearly in the Gregorian calendar.
Vivah Panchami: Date, Time, Muhurat
As mentioned above, this year Vivah Panchami will be observed on November 28. The Panchami Tithi began on November 27 at 4:25 PM and will end on November 28 at 1:35 PM.
Vivah Panchami Abhijit Muhurt: 11.53 AM - 12.36 PM
Amrit Kaal: From 5:21 PM in the evening till 06:55 AM the following morning
Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 10.29 AM until 6.55 AM the following day
Ravi Yoga: 10.29 AM - 06.55 AM the following morning
Significance Of Vivah Panchami
King Janak, Goddess Sita's foster father, organised a Swayamvar so she could select the right person to be her husband. As a result, a number of monarchs and princes, including Lord Rama participated in it to show off their might. The devoted father, King Janak, wanted his daughter to wed the guy who was deserving of her hand. Subsequently, he displayed the Pinaka bow that Lord Shiva had given him and asked the kings and princes to raise it as a test.
But none of the revered and renowned kings could so much as budge the bow from its place. Janak was saddened by this failure and questioned whether Sita's stature could be matched by anyone. Shri Ram stepped up to the plate as King Janak sat thinking over his daughter's upcoming wedding. Not only did he move the bow, but he also casually lifted and snapped it! King Janak was elated by this beautiful sight and thrilled that his daughter had found a good match. The marriage was then solemnised by organising the wedding ceremony.
In Janakpur and in other temples, Vivah Panchami is observed with great fervour and passion. To offer homage to the Lord and his spouse, special pujas are conducted. It's interesting to note that Vivah Panchami is also credited as the day Goswami Tulsidas finished the Ramcharitmanas, an Awadhi adaptation of the famous Indian epic Ramayana (originally composed in Sanskrit by Valmiki).
Additionally, it is also believed that rituals performed on this day improve married couples' quality of life. In marriage, any challenge or issue is also resolved, and people encounter joy, tranquilly, love, and optimism.