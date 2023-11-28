'Victory Of Hope': Gautam Adani Lauds Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Success

Billionaire Gautam Adani has lauded the successful rescue mission of the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, calling it a "victory of hope".

"This is the victory of hope of crores of countrymen amidst the marathon struggle of life and death. I salute the courage of all the 41 workers who returned from the tunnel after 17 days without losing courage," Adani said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"We wish better health and long life to all our labourer brothers who pave the way for the country's progress," he said.