'Victory Of Hope': Gautam Adani Lauds Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Success
Gautam Adani also thanked the teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force for the rescue mission.
Billionaire Gautam Adani has lauded the successful rescue mission of the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, calling it a "victory of hope".
"This is the victory of hope of crores of countrymen amidst the marathon struggle of life and death. I salute the courage of all the 41 workers who returned from the tunnel after 17 days without losing courage," Adani said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
"We wish better health and long life to all our labourer brothers who pave the way for the country's progress," he said.
à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤°à¥à¤· à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ âà¤à¤®à¥à¤®à¥à¤¦â à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 28, 2023
17 à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¿à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¤ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤ªà¤¿à¤¸ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥ 41 à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤®à¤¿à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¬à¤² à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤®à¥¤
NDRF à¤à¤° SDRF à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤°à¥à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤¶à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤«à¤² à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¤° à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¸à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥¤
à¤¹à¤® à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥â¦
He also thanked the teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force for the rescue mission.
Teams led by the NDRF, despite multiple setbacks and delays, drilled through the 60-metre stretch of the rubble and pushed a steel chute into the passage. The workers were pulled up on a specially modified stretcher.
"Thanks to every member who made this rescue mission successful, including the teams of NDRF and SDRF," the industrialist said.
No Worker Critical, Says CM
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said none of the rescued workers are critical and that they will be kept under medical observation before being sent home. Ambulances ferried the workers to a nearby medical camp.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the rescue efforts and said those involved in this mission have "set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork".
He also said the trapped tunnel workers have shown "courage and patience" and wished them good health. "Success of tunnel rescue operation in Uttarkashi is an emotional moment for everyone."
Officials decided to switch to manual boring to break through the last 10 metres of rubble after the heavy-duty auger drilling machine got stuck on Friday.
Twelve rat-hole mining experts were called in to finish the last stretch of drilling using hand-held tools in a confined space. Rat-hole mining is a controversial and hazardous procedure in which miners in small groups go down narrow burrows to excavate small quantities of coal.
Located 30 km from Uttarkashi and 139 km from the state capital Dehradun, the Silkyara tunnel is an integral part of the government's Char Dham all-weather road project.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.