Very Important Decision For Small, Poor Farmers: PM Modi On MSP Increase

Briefing media after the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the CCEA has approved increase in the MSP for all mandated rabi crops for 2024-25 marketing season.

Reacting to the Cabinet's nod to the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II, inter-state transmission system, for 13 GW renewable energy project in Ladakh, Modi said this groundbreaking project is a testament to India's commitment to 'sustainable energy and reducing our carbon footprint'. "It will not only bolster our energy security but also create numerous job opportunities," he said.