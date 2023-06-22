On Event Of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Vehicles Going To Pandharpur Exempted From Road Tax - Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced the implementation of the 'Vitthal Rukmini Warkari Bima Chhatra' scheme, which provides insurance coverage to the warkaris participating in Pandharpur's Ashadhi wari (procession).

The Warkaris will get insurance cover at the cost of the government. This insurance cover will be for 30 days of the month. The scheme will be implemented through the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

The 'Vithal Rukmini Warkari Bima Chhatra' Scheme covers the following: