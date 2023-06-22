On Event Of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Vehicles Going To Pandharpur Exempted From Road Tax - Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra CMO issued these instructions for Devotees traveling to Pandharpur. Mumbai Traffic police have shared further details.
The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday said that following Maharashtra Chief Minister's instructions all vehicles going to Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi have been exempted from road tax.
The Mumbai Traffic Police have urged drivers to put up the stickers with information on their vehicles which can be availed from the nearest Police stations, Traffic Police Checkpoints, and R.T.O offices from June 13 onwards. Devotees travelling to Pandharpur are advised to coordinate with the Transport Department, Traffic Police, concerned RTOs, Police Stations regarding the same.
Vitthal Rukmini Warkari Bima Chhatra Insurance Scheme
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced the implementation of the 'Vitthal Rukmini Warkari Bima Chhatra' scheme, which provides insurance coverage to the warkaris participating in Pandharpur's Ashadhi wari (procession).
The Warkaris will get insurance cover at the cost of the government. This insurance cover will be for 30 days of the month. The scheme will be implemented through the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.
The 'Vithal Rukmini Warkari Bima Chhatra' Scheme covers the following:
In case of the death of a veteran, his family will be given ex-gratia grant of Rs.5 lakh.
In case of permanent disability or disability resulting from an accident, Rs.1 lakh will be paid.
In case of partial disability, Rs.50 thousand will be given.
If you fall ill during the period, you will get up to 35 thousand rupees for the treatment.
When is Ashadi Ekadashi 2023?
Ashadhi Ekadashi will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29.
Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 3:18 AM on June 29 and ends at 2:42 AM June 30.
What is Ashadhi Ekadashi?
Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Shayani Ekadashi, is a Hindu holy day that falls on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Ashadha. This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi will be on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The day is significant to Vaishnavites, who worship Vishnu, the Hindu preserver deity.
Ashadhi is a season of pilgrimage is widely known as Ashadhi Ekadashi. This pilgrimage is of supreme importance for devotees. This is the time when the biggest numbers of warkaris gather in Pandharpur to pray to Lord Vitthal.