Veer Savarkar Airport: PM Modi To Inaugurate New Integrated Terminal Building On July 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair on July 18 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

A statement from Prime Minister's Office said that enhancing connectivity infrastructure has been a major focus of the government.

"The inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore, will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island UT," it said.

With a total built up area of around 40,800 sqm., the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

An Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair Airport at a cost of Rs 80 Crore, making the airport now suitable for parking of ten aircrafts at a time, th statement added.

The architectural design of the airport terminal is inspired by nature and resembles a shell-shaped structure depicting sea and islands.