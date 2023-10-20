Vande Bharat In Kashmir Soon, Announces Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the Vande Bharat train will soon be operational in Srinagar.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that Vande Bharat services will soon be introduced in Srinagar. The Jammu-Srinagar railway line is expected to start within this financial year.
à¤à¤®à¥à¤®à¥-à¤à¤¶à¥à¤®à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥à¤à¥ #VandeBharatð pic.twitter.com/Dp9hljLN3p— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 19, 2023
Vande Bharat Train To Kashmir
The semi-high speed train will also serve the people of Tripura once the railway line to the northeastern state gets electrified. Vaishnaw told news agency PTI that once the Jammu to Srinagar railway line is completed, Vande Bharat will also be operational on that line.
"In Tripura, the railway line will get electrified shortly, then we will be able to provide Vande Bharat services to Tripura." Vaishnaw said.
This train has been designed in a unique way so that they run very smoothly in those temperatures and altitude
Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken personal interest in the development of the northeastern region and Jammu and Kashmir where railway services were being expanded in a big way.
Northeast à¤à¤° à¤à¤®à¥à¤®à¥-à¤à¤¶à¥à¤®à¥à¤° à¤à¤¾ complete transformation à¤¹à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ @narendramodi à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ vision à¤¹à¥à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/4UUxGY2Y9U— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 19, 2023
Vande Bharat Trains In India
The government plans to roll out 75 Vande Bharat trains by March next year and is also keen to run sleeper versions of the trains on long-distance routes as an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains.
The Indian Railway released its new time table of trains effective from October 1. The new time table is designed to enhance connectivity between various cities and reduce travel time. The new time table has included 64 services of Vande Bharat trains and 70 other train services.
Besides, 90 train services have been extended to other destinations and the frequency of 12 train services has been enhanced. The speed of 22 trains has been increased by converting them into the 'superfast' category of trains.