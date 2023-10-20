Vande Bharat In Kashmir Soon, Announces Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The semi-high speed train will also serve the people of Tripura once the railway line to the northeastern state gets electrified. Vaishnaw told news agency PTI that once the Jammu to Srinagar railway line is completed, Vande Bharat will also be operational on that line.

"In Tripura, the railway line will get electrified shortly, then we will be able to provide Vande Bharat services to Tripura." Vaishnaw said.

This train has been designed in a unique way so that they run very smoothly in those temperatures and altitude