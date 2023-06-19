Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Pelted With Stones; List Of Previous Such Incidents In 2023
Incidents of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express have occurred in many Indian states.
There have been a number of stone-pelting incidents on the Vande Bharat Express train since it was launched. In 2023, Vande Bharat Express trains has already seen 10 stone-pelting incidents across the country. In the most recent incident, stones were thrown at the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express near Muzzafarnagar station in Uttar Pradesh on June 18, 2023.
Other incidents of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express have occurred in Bihar, Kerala, and West Bengal. In most cases, the perpetrators of these attacks have not been caught.
Stones were pelted on the Vande Bharat Express near Muzaffarnagar station on the Delhi-Dehradun Route.— BALA (@erbmjha) June 19, 2023
Stone-pelting has been reported ever since it was launched. Some don't deserve development. pic.twitter.com/hXXKcBoQi1
Stone Pelting On Vande Bharat Express: List Of Incidents
Here is a list of some of the stone-pelting incidents that have occurred on the Vande Bharat Express:
January 2, 2023: Stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda in West Bengal. This resulted in the damage of two window panes.
January 3, 2023: Stones were pelted at the train near Phansidewa in Darjeeling district resulting in the damage of two window panes.
January 21, 2023: Stones were pelted at the train near Telta in Katihar district. One window pane was damaged in the process.
February 25, 2023: South India's first Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones when it was moving toward Bengaluru Cantonment. In the incident, six panoramic windows were damaged.
March 12, 2023: Stones were pelted at the train near Farrakka in Murshidabad district damaging window panes of a coach.
April 6, 2023: An incident of stone pelting was reported at the Vande Bharat Express from Visakhapatnam. The glass pane of a coach was broken in the incident.
May 2, 2023: Stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat train from Kasaragod and bound to the state capital was passing through Tirur in the Malappuram district.
May 8, 2023: Another stone pelting happened within 6 days when Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express was passing through Valapattanam in the Kannur district in Kerala.
Vande Bharat Express Train Damages
The number of stone pelting incidents on the Vande Bharat Express train have resulted in the damage of window panes and door glasses. The stone pelting incidents have raised concerns about the safety of passengers on the Vande Bharat Express. The Indian Railways has however increased security measures on the train.