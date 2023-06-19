Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Pelted With Stones; List Of Previous Such Incidents In 2023

There have been a number of stone-pelting incidents on the Vande Bharat Express train since it was launched. In 2023, Vande Bharat Express trains has already seen 10 stone-pelting incidents across the country. In the most recent incident, stones were thrown at the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express near Muzzafarnagar station in Uttar Pradesh on June 18, 2023.

Other incidents of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express have occurred in Bihar, Kerala, and West Bengal. In most cases, the perpetrators of these attacks have not been caught.