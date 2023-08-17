Who Was Dr. V S Arunachalam - Let's Look At Life and Times Of The Brilliant Scientist
Dr. V S Arunachalam, Former DRDO director general passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87.
Former DRDO director general V S Arunachalam passed away in the US on Wednesday. He was 87. A statement released on the same said, "With great sadness and a sense of immense loss, we would like to convey the demise of Dr V S Arunachalam. He passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by close family in California."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers condoled the death of the eminent scientist and engineer.
Dr. V.S. Arunachalamâs passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening Indiaâs security capabilities. Condolences to his family and wellâ¦— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2023
Dr. V.S. Arunachalam, who has just passed away, was one of India's outstanding metallurgists and scientific institution builders. Succeeding Dr. Raja Ramanna he guided and shaped the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) for a decade during 1982-92 a positionâ¦— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 16, 2023
Saddened by the demise of former DRDO chief Dr. V.S. Arunachalam.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 17, 2023
His extensive contributions to shape India's scientific, defence & strategic capabilities will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.
Om Shanti ð pic.twitter.com/QGLL16lic5
Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Dr. V S Arunachalam, former Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2023
Was a mentor to so many on defense, technology and nuclear matters.
Had the privilege of working closely with him, especially on the India-US relationship. Our tripâ¦ https://t.co/WIdMSmCSAc pic.twitter.com/wLupeXRvlx
V S Arunachalam: Life and education
Vallampadugai Srinivasa Raghavan Arunachalam was born on November 10, 1935. He was a student of Sharada Vilas College Mysuru. Arunachalam had Bachelor's and Master's degrees in science. He received his PhD degree in materials science. In 1965, Arunachalam completed his engineering from the University of Wales.
V S Arunachalam: Career
V S Arunachalam's had an illustrious career in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), National Aeronautical Laboratory, and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory. Arunachalam helmed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He was also the Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister from 1982-92.
Arunachalam launched three major programmes: Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) Programme; and IGMDP (Integrated Guided Missiles Development Programme) to develop strategic and tactical guided missiles. In 2015, Arunachalam was awarded DRDO's Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the field of scientific research and technology.
DRDO salutes the visionary leadership of late Dr VS Arunachalam, first DRDO scientist to head DRDO & to assume office of SA. His dedication to advancing technology has left an enduring mark. May his legacy continue to inspire progress.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/4dlGxcMWyW— DRDO (@DRDO_India) August 16, 2023
V S Arunachalam: Awards and Recognition
Arunachalam was honoured with the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award (1980), Padma Bhushan (1985), and Padma Vibhushan (1990) for his contribution to engineering science and technology. He was the first Indian Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (UK) and also served as a member of the advisory and editorial boards of several universities and foundations, including the Materials Research Society Bulletin.
- with inputs from PTI