Who Was Dr. V S Arunachalam - Let's Look At Life and Times Of The Brilliant Scientist

Dr. V S Arunachalam, Former DRDO director general passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87.

17 Aug 2023, 12:34 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>V S Arunachalam. Pic/Piyush Goyal</p></div>
V S Arunachalam. Pic/Piyush Goyal

Former DRDO director general V S Arunachalam passed away in the US on Wednesday. He was 87. A statement released on the same said, "With great sadness and a sense of immense loss, we would like to convey the demise of Dr V S Arunachalam. He passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by close family in California."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers condoled the death of the eminent scientist and engineer.

V S Arunachalam: Life and education

Vallampadugai Srinivasa Raghavan Arunachalam was born on November 10, 1935. He was a student of Sharada Vilas College Mysuru. Arunachalam had Bachelor's and Master's degrees in science. He received his PhD degree in materials science. In 1965, Arunachalam completed his engineering from the University of Wales.

V S Arunachalam: Career

V S Arunachalam's had an illustrious career in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), National Aeronautical Laboratory, and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory. Arunachalam helmed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He was also the Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister from 1982-92.

Arunachalam launched three major programmes: Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) Programme; and IGMDP (Integrated Guided Missiles Development Programme) to develop strategic and tactical guided missiles. In 2015, Arunachalam was awarded DRDO's Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the field of scientific research and technology.

V S Arunachalam: Awards and Recognition

Arunachalam was honoured with the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award (1980), Padma Bhushan (1985), and Padma Vibhushan (1990) for his contribution to engineering science and technology. He was the first Indian Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (UK) and also served as a member of the advisory and editorial boards of several universities and foundations, including the Materials Research Society Bulletin.

- with inputs from PTI

