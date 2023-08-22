Uttarakhand Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For These Districts; Check Full Forecast

As per the daily weather forecast issued by the state's weather department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham singh nagar and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & very intense to extremely intense spells likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.

The release also said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & intense to very intense spell likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Uttarakhand.