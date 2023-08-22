Uttarakhand Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For These Districts; Check Full Forecast
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand Weather Update: The State Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a 'Red alert' warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Garhwal and Kumaon regions during the next two days.
According to a tweet by All India Radio News, there is a 'Yellow alert' warning of heavy rain in other districts of Uttarakhand until Friday.
#Uttarakhand : State Meteorological Department has issued a #redalert warning of extremely #Heavyrainfall at isolated places over #Garhwal and #Kumaon regions during the next two days. Additionally, there is a yellow alert warning of heavy rain in other districts of the stateâ¦ pic.twitter.com/n0n810l8Al— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 22, 2023
Uttarakhan Weather Forecast
As per the daily weather forecast issued by the state's weather department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham singh nagar and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & very intense to extremely intense spells likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.
The release also said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & intense to very intense spell likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Uttarakhand.
Floods In Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj on Saturday said the state government has provided immediate assistance of over Rs 11 crore to flood-hit people in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.
He added that the extensive damage caused to human life and property in the state due to the excessive rains are being assessed.
Maharaj said 406 roads in Uttarakhand are blocked due to landslides, 100 have been reopened while most of the national highways are open.
According to the data prepared by the Union Home Ministry, seven districts in Uttarkhand were hit by the monsoon floods and landslides, PTI reported.
(With PTI inputs)