Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Mobile Phones, Board Games Given To Trapped Workers

With the rescue operations at Silkyara tunnel facing hurdles, the authorities here have given mobile phones and board games to the 41 trapped workers to alleviate their stress, an official said on Saturday.

The blades of the auger machine drilling through the rubble of the collapsed tunnel were on Saturday stuck in the debris, forcing officials to consider switching to other options that could drag on the rescue by several weeks more.

"The mobile phones have been given so that the workers can play video games. Board games like ludo, and snakes and ladders have also been provided to them," an official said.

"These games will help them bust their stress," another officer said.