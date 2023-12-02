Uttarakhand Tunnel: 21 Workers From Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam Reach Home

Interacting with workers, Soren said, "Glad you all have returned to Jharkhand after emerging victorious from the Uttarakhand tragedy. The whole country was praying for all of you. All of you will be connected to employment related and other schemes of the state government. I have given instructions about this to the officials. I will keep taking information about it myself." Vijay Horo, a worker from Karra, said the initial three days were harrowing but they were hopeful. Horo, a BA part-2 student, said it was like a new birth for all of them.