Use Quality, Real-Time Data To Hold Leaders Accountable: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Real-time data is essential to changing the lives of citizens around the world and for holding leaders accountable, according to G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant.

Showcasing NITI Aayog's work on 115 aspirational districts, Kant said real-time data should be used to measure progress across sectors like health and education and that states must be ranked and made to compete.

"Things will never change without competition, and competition needs good data," he said at the first development working group meeting of the G20 in Mumbai.

"If you want to change the lives of citizens around the world, in both developed and developing countries, you need data for development on a real time basis, so that every political leader, every government servant, and every government officer are named, shamed, and questioned on the basis of good quality data."

India assumes the G20 at a time of global poly-crises such as a looming crisis of inflation, slow global growth, a crisis of people going below the poverty line due to Covid, global debt, the need for climate action and finance amid disrupted global supply chains.

As the G20 comprises advanced and developing economies, Kant said that it is in a position to bring about effective change. "India's G20 presidency will be decisive, inclusive, and action-oriented," he said in his opening address.

The G20 Sherpa also encouraged countries to develop a "Data Governance Quality Index" and a "National Data Analytics Platform," which would enable the assessment of data and ensure good data governance across criteria.