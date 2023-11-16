Use of AI In Media Industry Responsibly Can Be Valuable Asset: PCI Chairperson Desai
Use of artificial intelligence in the media industry can be a valuable asset if it is used responsibly and for the greater good, Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Thursday.
Flagging the "potential flipside" to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), she noted that these systems acquire knowledge from various datasets and if these datasets contain biases or stereotypes, AI may replicate them in the content it generates.
"This implies that artificial intelligence may 'potentially' perpetuate harmful stereotypes or disseminate inaccurate information which could undermine the credibility of print media," Desai added.
The PCI chief was addressing an event organised by the print media watchdog to mark the National Press Day.
She noted that the media landscape has transformed significantly in recent years due to the advent of advanced technology in mass communication.
News gathering, sharing and consumption have now become faster and more convenient, she added.
"We now rely on their mobile devices to quickly access information through search engines and varied platforms. While this offers the advantage of diverse sources, it can also lead to consumption of unverified news.
"This can influence our opinions, which are crucial in a democratic society" Desai said.
Therefore, it is important for every journalist to verify sources of information and ensure that they are credible.
"This will avoid spreading of misinformation," she added.
The PCI chief described the integration of artificial intelligence in the news media industry as "noteworthy development" and said in today's digital age, artificial intelligence-powered tools are assuming a more multifaceted role within the print media.
These tools help in creating articles, fact checking, designing layouts and presenting news, she said.
"However, there is a potential flipside to the use of artificial intelligence as well," Desai added.
The PCI chief underlined that the press as the fourth pillar of democracy is instrumental in upholding the values of a democratic society.
"Thus it is essential that we keep this foundational pillar out of the overwhelming influence of artificial intelligence which inherently carries the potential to mislead," she said.
"Artificial intelligence in media industry can be valuable asset provided it is used responsibly and for the greater good, media must keep this in mind while using this technology," she added.
Addressing the event, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said media entities that view tech as an enhancement to human talent and not its substitute have been able to "rejuvenate" investigative and documentary journalism.
He said he foresees artificial intelligence-crafted audio and video pieces, immersing into narratives like never before transcending the barriers of storytelling.
At the same time, Kant also said that it is essential to be aware of the harm that an unchecked artificial intelligence usage in the media "might introduce into our democracy".
"Therefore, whatever, we do has to be innovation bias but with responsibility," he said.
"Artificial intelligence large language models like humans can have biases. If trained on biased data sets, it mirrors these biases and can propagate these biases... Deep fakes technology threatens to distort reality itself," he added.
Kant said media organisations must focus on leveraging artificial intelligence system which embed within its code "cultural context".
"Going forward seeking and deploying AI models which are culturally sensitive recognising the nuances of historical social and political context would truly augment the collaborative frontier of both media and artificial intelligence," he added.
"While artificial intelligence can process and generate content rapidly, the discerning eye and critical judgement of a journalist will be crucial to guarantee the accuracy and integrity of the news we consume," Kant said.
In the field of journalism education, incorporating artificial intelligence into the learning curriculum is now "critically important", he said.
"Journalists must not only master AI tools and technology but also delve deep into the ethical and legal nuances that accompany the advent of AI news reporting and content creation," he added.