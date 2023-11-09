US-India Defence Relationship On Great Track: Former US Defence Official Ahead Of '2+2' Dialogue

Joseph H Felter, a former US deputy assistant secretary of defence for South Asia, and Southeast Asia, while interacting with PTI on the sidelines of the meet here, said, 'There is no more important relationship anywhere than the US-India relationship. And the defence relationship has really been a real driver of the broader US-India relationship for some time now.' 'Since 2016, when India was designated a major defence partner, we went from zero defence trade in 2008 to over USD 20 billion today... So, the US-India defence relationship is really on a great track and this '2+2' is a great example of the significance and importance that both our sides have placed on further advancing that,' he said.