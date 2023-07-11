U.S. Embassy India's Customer Service Center VFS Will Be Temporarily Closed; Check Dates Here

The U.S. Embassy in India on Monday announced that its customer service center will be closed from July 12-14.

In a tweet, the Embassy said that its customer service center VFS is migrating to a new platform and will be temporarily closed for calls, fee payments, and appointment booking.

The Embassy assured that the above mentioned services will resume on July 15.

VFS Global is reportedly the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions.