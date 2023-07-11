U.S. Embassy India's Customer Service Center VFS Will Be Temporarily Closed; Check Dates Here
The Embassy said that its customer service center VFS is migrating to a new platform and will be temporarily closed.
The U.S. Embassy in India on Monday announced that its customer service center will be closed from July 12-14.
In a tweet, the Embassy said that its customer service center VFS is migrating to a new platform and will be temporarily closed for calls, fee payments, and appointment booking.
The Embassy assured that the above mentioned services will resume on July 15.
VFS Global is reportedly the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions.
U.S. Embassy India's Tweet
Attention visa applicants! Our customer service center VFS is migrating to a new platform and will be temporarily closed for calls, fee payments, and appointment booking from July 12-14.Â These services will resume on July 15. For more information, please visitâ¦ pic.twitter.com/4ExqJ6QXii— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) July 10, 2023
New System For U.S. Visa Services Effective July 15, 2023
According to the information on U.S. Visa Information Service website, here is the new system for U.S. Visa Services effective July 15, 2023:
Effective July 15, 2023, customer service center VFS is moving to a new system for U.S. visa services.
"To enable us to efficiently move your appointment and payment information to the new system, please take the following steps at your earliest convenience:
Ensure that all the data entered in your profile is complete and correct. If you need to correct any of the information, please do so as soon as possible.
If you plan to pay a visa application fee in the near future, please do so before July 10, 2023, as payment services will be unavailable from July 11 to July 14 to enable the system change. Services will resume on July 15, 2023.
If you have paid your visa fee but not associated it to your profile, please ensure you log in to your profile and associate your payment by entering the payment receipt number into your profile.
If you are a travel coordinator, group coordinator, or family, and you added dependent visa applicants to primary applicant profiles, please ensure that each dependent/applicant has a unique email address. This may mean changing the email address you currently have listed for them. Please contact our call center if you need help updating this information."