U.S. Charges Indian National In Alleged Assassination Plot Of Sikh Separatist Leader

The U.S. Justice Department has charged an Indian national in connection with his alleged participation in a foiled plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City.

Nikhil Gupta, aka Nick, 52, was arrested and detained by Czech authorities on June 30 and then extradited to the U.S. He is charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, according to a statement from the DOJ.

Each count carries a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison. To be sure, an indictment is merely an allegation that needs to be proven in a U.S. federal district court.

The department has unsealed an indictment which said Gupta, along with an Indian government employee and others, directed a plot to assassinate Pannun, a U.S. citizen of Indian origin, in New York City.