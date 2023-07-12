UPSC Recruitment Results 2023 Announced: Check Full List Of Selected Candidates
The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post by Union Public Service Commission.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the UPSC Recruitment Results for the year 2023.
The Commission has released the list of recommended candidates for various positions.
The results were finalized during the month of May, and the successful candidates have been notified individually through postal communication.
The following Recruitment Results have been finalized by the Union Public Service Commission during the month of May 2023.
The authority states that while all applications were duly considered, only the selected candidates were called for interviews and recommended for the respective posts. Unfortunately, some candidates could not be recommended for the positions.
Here Is The Full List Of The UPSC Recruitment Results
1. Foreman (Mechanical), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence
Tarun (Roll No. 1100532)
Tirthankar Moulick (Roll No. 1100500)
Sunil Nandkumar Tapase (Roll No. 1100030)
2. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Dr. (Ms.) Sneha Kumari (Roll No. 76)
Dr. (Ms.) Shweta Goswami (Roll No. 74)
Dr. (Ms.) Anika Sulania (Roll No. 5)
Dr. (Ms.) Jayita Pal (Roll No. 34)
Dr. Hariom Kumar Solanki (Roll No. 30)
Dr. (Ms.) Gurmeet Kaur (Roll No. 28)
Dr. (Ms.) Mitasha Singh (Roll No. 47)
Dr. (Ms.) Anupama A. (Roll No. 105)
Dr. Kasi Viswanath (Roll No. 111)
Dr. (Ms.) Nidhi Budh (Roll No. 140)
3. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Dr. (Ms.) Richa Mittal (Roll No. 72)
Dr. (Ms.) Sanghamitra Ray (Roll No. 80)
Dr. (Ms.) Vernika Tyagi (Roll No. 105)
Dr. Jerin C. Sekhar (Roll No. 32)
Dr. (Ms.) Mugdha Anand (Roll No. 141)
Bikramjit Singh Jafra (Roll No. 111)
4. Assistant Director in Central Fertilizer Quality Control and Training Institute, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Prabhudev Dhumgond (Roll No. 76)
Santosh Chandra Bhatt (Roll No. 101)
Kuruva Nagaraju (Roll No. 187)
5. Assistant Director (Plant Pathology), Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
R. Senthil (Roll No. 95)
Ms. Jyothi G. (Roll No. 54)
6. Assistant Defence Estates Officer, Defence Estates Organisation, Directorate General of Defence Estates, Ministry of Defence
Abhishek Bangde (Roll No. 1604132)
Dharmendra Bhardwaj (Roll No. 1700397)
Ramanand Sagar (Roll No. 1603142)
Prashant Shekhar (Roll No. 1500240)
Kapil Meena (Roll No. 1604675)
Prajwal Dhanraj Kularkar (Roll No. 1501058)
7. Senior Assistant Controller of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines
Sandeep Kumar Singh (Roll No. 203)
Nishant Kumar Rao (Roll No. 153)
Abhimanyu Singh Ogra (Roll No. 01)
Kumeresh A. (Roll No. 120)
Sunil Kumar Sharma (Roll No. 239)
Dhoora Ram Benival (Roll No. 274)
Vikrant Murlidhar Khedikar (Roll No. 367)
8. Mechanical Marine Engineer, Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical and Engineering Training, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying
Aashish Kaushik (Roll No. 01)
9. Lecturer (Occupational Therapy), All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Ms. Eshani Mallick (Roll No. 21)
Ms. Rupambika Sahoo (Roll No. 40)
Ms. Ankita Pradhan (Roll No. 11)
Ravi Ranjan Kumar (Roll No. 56)
10. Assistant Professor (History), Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence
Nikesh Sharma (Roll No. 02)
11. Assistant Professor (Unani Moalajat), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi
Dr. (Ms.) Nusrath Fathima K. (Roll No. 96)
12. Assistant Professor (Unani Ilmul Saidla), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi
Dr. (Ms.) Seema Rani (Roll No. 23)
Dr. Davinder Kumar (Roll No. 33)
13. System Analyst, Union Public Service Commission
Vijender (Roll No. 2100837)
Sushil Kumar Mishra (Roll No. 2100316)
Abhishek Kumar Knojia (Roll No. 2100183)
Khagesh Kumar (Roll No. 2100026)
Ajay Sehrawat (Roll No. 2100305)
14. Assistant Director (Scientific "C"), Andaman and Nicobar Police, Andaman and Nicobar Administration
Devinder Kumar (Roll No. 34)
15. Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine), Government Medical College and Hospital, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration
Dr. Nikhil Mehta (Roll No. 4)
16. Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs
No suitable candidate found for the post reserved for ST.
17. Drug Inspector (Siddha), Ministry of AYUSH
Dr. (Ms.) Tabitha Esther K. (Roll No. 29)
18. Assistant Professor (Unani Moalajat), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi
Dr. Mubarak Ali (Roll No. 09)