UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Announced: How To Check UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 Results?
The preliminary written examination was held on May 28, 2023, at numerous exam centres across the country.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination results 2023 on Monday.
Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services preliminary examination can now access their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
To check their results, candidates are advised to follow the simple steps provided below.
Here's How To Check The UPSC Prelims Result 2023:
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the "UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023" link.
A new PDF file will open, displaying the results.
Download the page and take a printout for future reference.
Successful candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now be eligible to appear for the main exam, scheduled for September 15, 2023.
Candidates are required to reapply using Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) as per the Commission's rules.
Further instructions and dates will be provided on the UPSC website.
Marks, cutoffs, and answer keys will be released after the completion of the entire examination process, an official release said.
A Facilitation Counter is available at the UPSC premises in New Delhi for information and clarification.
