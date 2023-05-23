UPSC Civil Services Exam Results 2022 Declared; Women Secure Top 4 Ranks

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results for the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2022 on Tuesday.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 was conducted on June 5, 2022. A total of 11,35,697 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,73,735 candidates actually appeared in the examination, according to an official statement released by the UPSC.

A total of 13,090 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in September 2022 and a total of 2,529 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination, the statement said.

A total of 933 candidates (613 men and 320 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services.