UPSC Civil Services Exam Results 2022 Declared; Women Secure Top 4 Ranks
A total of 933 candidates (613 men and 320 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results for the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2022 on Tuesday.
The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 was conducted on June 5, 2022. A total of 11,35,697 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,73,735 candidates actually appeared in the examination, according to an official statement released by the UPSC.
A total of 13,090 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in September 2022 and a total of 2,529 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination, the statement said.
A total of 933 candidates (613 men and 320 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services.
How To Check Civil Services Exam Result 2022
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on the link for Final Result - Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 available on the home page.
The result will be displayed on the screen.
As per the commission's statement, the detailed marks of the candidates will be made available on the official website within 15 days from the date of the result declaration.
UPSC Civil Services Exam Toppers
Top four candidates who passed the exams are women.
Ishita Kishore secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2022. She qualified the examination with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. She has graduated in Economics (Hons.) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.
Garima Lohia, a graduate in Commerce from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi, secured second rank with Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subject.
Uma Harathi N, a graduate (B Tech.) in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad stood third in the rank with Anthropology as her optional subject.
Smriti Mishra, a graduate (B Sc.) from Miranda House College, University of Delhi stood fourth in the rank with Zoology as her optional subject.
The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, UPSC said.
Check UPSC's full statement here