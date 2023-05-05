Unusual Spell Of Rains To End, Heatwave Conditions Likely In Third Week Of May: Skymet
Skymet says a cyclone, which may form next week, is likely to dictate weather conditions over large parts of the country.
The spell of rain and even the shallow fog in Delhi and adjoining regions is set to end as hot weather conditions take over.
"Drastic change will take place in another four to six days," said GP Sharma, president at Skymet. "We'll see seasonal heatwave conditions, possibly in the third week of May."
Western disturbances and its auxiliary systems in the plains of north India brought the unusual weather phenomenon in May, which is usually the hottest month in the country.
The fog in Delhi was "very unusual" and hasn't been seen in decades during this time, Sharma said. "Persistent rain, high humidity conditions and low winds and conducive temperatures" were to be blamed for such weather, he said.
Sharma cautioned of the maiden cyclone of this season that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal. "It is going to be fairly strong also," he said.
The probable cyclone, which is likely to form next week, will dictate the weather conditions over large parts of the country.