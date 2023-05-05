Unusual Spell Of Rains To End, Heatwave Conditions Likely In Third Week Of May: Skymet

The spell of rain and even the shallow fog in Delhi and adjoining regions is set to end as hot weather conditions take over.

"Drastic change will take place in another four to six days," said GP Sharma, president at Skymet. "We'll see seasonal heatwave conditions, possibly in the third week of May."

Western disturbances and its auxiliary systems in the plains of north India brought the unusual weather phenomenon in May, which is usually the hottest month in the country.