Unprecedented Monsoon Fury In Himachal Pradesh

Sharma said in view of the colossal damage, the Himachal Pradesh government has gone for ‘Post Disaster Need Assessment’ for the first time so as to ascertain the focus and priority in restoration works and timeline is being given for that.

The funds are also being requisitioned from different agencies, including NDMA, for rehabilitation works, he said, adding that the government has associated the experts of National Institute of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the state to study the landslides in Shimla and other parts of Himachal to ascertain the cause.

Although most of the districts in the state have suffered devastation with road links snapped in many areas bringing life to standstill, the scenario in the two main international tourist destinations in the state- Manali and the Shimla- has turned scary. Manali saw major devastation due to furious Beas waters on 8-9 July and Shimla was witness to the worst landslides on 14 and 15 August.

The landslide originating from the side of Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) on the morning of 14 August, which reportedly buried around 20 people persons alive in a temple, has left the people in the state capital in shock especially as 16 bodies have been retrieved so far from the debris after frantic search by Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the army jawans over last six days. The search is still on.

The second landslide in Shimla was so frightening (as caught in videos) that it reduced some houses, built one over another on the fragile hill, and a state of art slaughter house manned by Shimla Municipal Corporation Krishna Nagar locality to rubble in a few seconds. Two people were killed in this incident.

The continuous rains earlier this week uprooted and shook several Deodar trees in Shimla and its surrounding that has loosened the strata and has left houses in some localities unsafe to live and pass by.

The road connectivity to Shimla and Manali too has suffered badly for the past one month. A stretch of National Highway between Kalka and Shimla was swept away near Dharampur in Solan with swirling rain waters bringing down debris, shooting stones and boulders from the hill alongside. The highway between Mandi and Manali has also been washed away at several places due to the raging Beas river changing its course in heavy rains last month.